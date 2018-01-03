See All Dermatologists in Bourbonnais, IL
Dermatology
Dr. Blake Troiani, MD is a Dermatologist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Troiani works at Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Associates in Bourbonnais, IL with other offices in Frankfort, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bourbonnais Location
    595 William R Latham Sr Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
    Frankfort Location
    20646 Abbey Woods Ct N Ste 104, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
    Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Associates
    1124 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Jan 03, 2018
    Dr. Troiani is Awesome, he he caring, friendly warm hearted and seems to know his business very good, I will recommend him anytime I know someone who needs a dermatologist, he makes you feel very comfortable in his office, and I love his puppy stories
    Carl Mitros in Joliet — Jan 03, 2018
    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194010157
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Blake Troiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troiani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troiani has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Troiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troiani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

