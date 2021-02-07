Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Blake Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Newton-Wellesley Psychiatry2364 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (508) 429-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about Dr. Smith. He really cares and makes it easy to express anything that is on ones mind. He also doesn’t sugar coat and doesn’t prescribe just to sell pharma. In my opinion he is the best in the area and anyone lucky to have him has absolutely won the lottery. Wonderful Dr. that shares insightful and holistic views and has a very deep sense of empathy.
About Dr. Blake Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174502660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
