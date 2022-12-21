See All Neurosurgeons in Conway, AR
Dr. Blake Phillips, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (154)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Blake Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Phillips works at Baptist Health Surgical And Specialty Clinic-Conway in Conway, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR, Little Rock, AR and White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
    1555 Exchange Ave, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 686-7500
  2. 2
    Springhill office
    3333 Springhill Dr # 2045, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Family Clinic White Hall
    7500 Dollarway Rd Ste 104, White Hall, AR 71602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I have was in constant pain for over a year and a half and have been to several Drs and pain clinics. Finally I got referred to Dr Phillips and he looked at my Films and new exactly what my problem was and suggested surgery to fix my problem. This decision was the best decision I could have ever picked I was in constant pain a level 7 in pain every day. I woke up from surgery and my pain level was a 2 and I had gotten over 85% of the feeling back in my legs I feel so blessed to have him as my Dr!! And all of his staff are wonderful and caring people I highly recommend him and his staff.
    Wayne Douglas — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Blake Phillips, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730347899
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    • Rhodes College
    • Neurosurgery
