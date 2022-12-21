Dr. Blake Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Blake Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway1555 Exchange Ave, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 686-7500
Springhill office3333 Springhill Dr # 2045, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 224-0200
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Health Family Clinic White Hall7500 Dollarway Rd Ste 104, White Hall, AR 71602 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have was in constant pain for over a year and a half and have been to several Drs and pain clinics. Finally I got referred to Dr Phillips and he looked at my Films and new exactly what my problem was and suggested surgery to fix my problem. This decision was the best decision I could have ever picked I was in constant pain a level 7 in pain every day. I woke up from surgery and my pain level was a 2 and I had gotten over 85% of the feeling back in my legs I feel so blessed to have him as my Dr!! And all of his staff are wonderful and caring people I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Blake Phillips, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Rhodes College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
