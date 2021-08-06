Overview

Dr. Blake Leblanc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Leblanc works at ENT & Allergy Clinic in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.