Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Blake Kandah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Kandah works at Allpria Healthcare in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allpria Healthcare
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 150, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3921
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Kandah is a very caring and thorough doc! He makes a point to ensure you are getting the best pain management possible. I recommend him 100%! He is taking fabulous care of me!
    Charmain Hawke — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Blake Kandah, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1619362084
    Education & Certifications

    • Pacific Sports and Spine in Oregon
    • University of Chicago at Illinois Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
