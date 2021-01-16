Overview

Dr. Blake Isernhagen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Isernhagen works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY, Ashland, KY and Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pars Planitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.