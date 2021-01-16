Dr. Blake Isernhagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isernhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Isernhagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Blake Isernhagen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Isernhagen works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
-
2
Quest Diagnostics238 Geri Ln # A, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 263-3900
-
3
Retina Associates of Kentucky2841 Lexington Ave Ste 105, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (800) 627-2020
-
4
Retina Associates of Kentucky440 W Martin Luther King Blvd # 100, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (800) 627-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isernhagen?
My care was a result of an emergent situation in January of 2021, in the midst of the Covid pandemic. Surgery was suggested over injections and was scheduled the same day as the need was determined. Being an add-on I was not taken into surgery until 8:30pm. Dr I was comfortable with starting at a later hour so that I did not have to wait an an additional 2 days to have the procedure. He was very thorough to explain what the procedure entailed to me and was kind enough to personally update my spouse on two occasions. His calming effect and professional attitude helped relieve my fears and concerns about the procedure. My outcome was fantastic and I would highly recommend this doctor to any patient needing retinal care.
About Dr. Blake Isernhagen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1336469444
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- Dean A McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isernhagen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isernhagen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isernhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isernhagen works at
Dr. Isernhagen has seen patients for Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pars Planitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isernhagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isernhagen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isernhagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isernhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isernhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.