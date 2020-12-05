Dr. Blake Horio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Horio, MD
Overview
Dr. Blake Horio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai MC
Dr. Horio works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Group Chicago710 N York Rd Ste 1, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 734-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horio took good care of my mom for 5 years she had retinal problems he has since left Hinsdale I'm so glad to find he's still practicing in the area I will make an appointment very soon to see him.
About Dr. Blake Horio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205909447
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai MC
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Creighton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horio accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horio works at
Dr. Horio has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.