Overview

Dr. Blake Horio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai MC



Dr. Horio works at Retina Group Chicago in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.