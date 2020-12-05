See All Ophthalmologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Blake Horio, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Blake Horio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai MC

Dr. Horio works at Retina Group Chicago in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Group Chicago
    710 N York Rd Ste 1, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 734-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr. Horio took good care of my mom for 5 years she had retinal problems he has since left Hinsdale I'm so glad to find he's still practicing in the area I will make an appointment very soon to see him.
    David Charles DuBois — Dec 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Blake Horio, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205909447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Creighton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake Horio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horio works at Retina Group Chicago in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Horio’s profile.

    Dr. Horio has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

