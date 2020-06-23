See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eagan, MN
Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. Hildahl works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN with other offices in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Orthopedics Ltd
    2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5200
    Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.
    2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 730-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Dr Hildahl provided care for 2 of my children who had broken bones in their arms. He did an excellent job with their surgeries and left minimal scarring. He was always willing to talk with with us and answer any questions or concerns. We felt his genuine concern for our children.
    Zitek Family — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881972016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hildahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hildahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hildahl has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hildahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

