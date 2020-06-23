Overview

Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Hildahl works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN with other offices in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.