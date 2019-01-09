Dr. Blake Erdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Erdel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blake Erdel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Erdel works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erdel?
I had a very good experience. He took his time and instead of burying his nose in laptop, he looked at me and actually did a real hands on physical exam. I was reassured and happy.
About Dr. Blake Erdel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649431081
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdel works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.