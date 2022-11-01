Dr. Blake Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Cooper, MD
Dr. Blake Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Retina Associates Santa Fe8600 Quivira Rd Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 831-7400
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
He has provided care and information in a professional, but easily understood manner. 100% would recommend!
About Dr. Blake Cooper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Edema and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
