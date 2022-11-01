Overview

Dr. Blake Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Cooper works at Retina Associates PA in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Edema and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.