Dr. Blake Christensen, DO
Dr. Blake Christensen, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Oklahoma Pain Treatment Centers14000 N Portland Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 751-0011
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Christensen is the best! I had terrible facet joint pain and was unable to stand up straight without experiencing severe pain. Sitting only exacerbated the pain. Dr Christensen studied my MRI and was able to pinpoint the nerves causing the most pain. The facet joint injections he gave me provided instant relief!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841425477
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- St Anthony Hospital
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
