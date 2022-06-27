See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Blake Christensen, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blake Christensen, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Dr. Christensen works at Oklahoma Pain Treatment Centers in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Pain Treatment Centers
    14000 N Portland Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 751-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Weatherford Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr Christensen is the best! I had terrible facet joint pain and was unable to stand up straight without experiencing severe pain. Sitting only exacerbated the pain. Dr Christensen studied my MRI and was able to pinpoint the nerves causing the most pain. The facet joint injections he gave me provided instant relief!
    Grace S — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Blake Christensen, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841425477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Internship
    • St Anthony Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake Christensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christensen works at Oklahoma Pain Treatment Centers in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Christensen’s profile.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

