Overview

Dr. Blake Brannick, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. 

Dr. Brannick works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge
    3333 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-2143

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health

    Dec 07, 2021
    I had surgery for bunion and Achillies on 9/14/21 . It was a hard and painful surgery and Dr Brannick did what he could for pain control but government regulations kind of tied his hands on medications. The out come as of 12/06/21 is good although I still have swelling and some pain as expected but movement is good.
    Lila — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Blake Brannick, DPM

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1164873527
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brannick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brannick works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brannick’s profile.

    Dr. Brannick has seen patients for Limb Pain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brannick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Brannick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brannick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

