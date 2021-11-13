Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 702, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bradley was my ob for both my children. He has already respected my wishes and needs . I always leave laughing from his office, anyone that knows him knows that he’s so hilarious!!!
About Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821088170
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.