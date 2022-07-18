Dr. Blake Berman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Berman, DO
Overview
Dr. Blake Berman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-8563Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
Ratings & Reviews
Excellence all around! Being a nurse and having some knowledge of my condition, I finally can say without a doubt he is one of the best Neurosurgeons I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. If it was possible I would rate with 10 stars. He spent unhurried time explaining everything, not only treating my problem but myself as an entire person. I immediately felt at ease and felt confident in receiving expert medical care from him. Dr. Berman did an excellent job working with me before, during, and after surgery, despite all my fears. The surgery was a success, he did so in a way that resulted in quick healing with very little trauma or scarring. The words can not express my respect and gratitude.
About Dr. Blake Berman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487684239
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
