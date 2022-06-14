Dr. Blake Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blake Berman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery705 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berman skill has returned me to an almost normal life when I was facing paralysis
About Dr. Blake Berman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023164365
Education & Certifications
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.