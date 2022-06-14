Overview

Dr. Blake Berman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berman works at Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

