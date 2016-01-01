See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Blake Babcock, MD

Surgical Oncology
Dr. Blake Babcock, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University.

Dr. Babcock works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami-Dade Surgical Group at Mercy
    3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 285-5092
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Blake Babcock, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1578873758
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake Babcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Babcock works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Babcock’s profile.

    Dr. Babcock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babcock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

