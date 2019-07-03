Dr. Blake Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Ashley, MD
Overview
Dr. Blake Ashley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Ashley works at
Locations
Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 457-7900
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had two breast cancer surgeries by Dr Ashley. His bedside manner is wonderful. He is very kind & compassionate. Am possibly in need of another surgery & wouldn’t want anyone else performing the surgery!!
About Dr. Blake Ashley, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235150079
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashley works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.