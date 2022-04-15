Dr. Blake Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dayton Physicians2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 500, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
- 2 6680 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 425-0003
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-4600
North Dayton Rheumatology9000 N Main St Ste 200, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-1622
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleasant, very informative, makes me feel confortable and reassured.Feeling lucky to have such a good Doctor looking after me.
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.