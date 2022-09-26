Dr. Blaize O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blaize O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blaize O'Brien, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a glomas tumor in my left ear and I was referred to Dr O’Brien and he was great from the initial consult to surgery to post surgery. Staff was very knowledgeable about everything from audio test before and after surgery. I can’t say enough about the care I received. I was very impressed with everything I experienced in the office. I would highly recommend this office as well as Dr. O’Brien even to the anesthesiologist whose name I can’t remember but I was in capable hands. It’s been a year and no problems at all. Job well done !!!!!
About Dr. Blaize O'Brien, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104826379
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University Of Notre Dame (Ba In Anthropology)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
