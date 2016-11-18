Dr. Ferraraccio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaise Ferraraccio, MD
Dr. Blaise Ferraraccio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Nacogdoches Medical Center4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 106, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 559-9510
Neurosurgery Associates of Nacogdoches5500 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-6999
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My wife Norma and myself have been Patients and he is one of the best doctors I have seen in my 86 years. He is very easy to understand and I never had the feeling he was in a hurry to get you on your way like too many doctors do today. I wish he had a fax as I have some questions which I will mail today.
About Dr. Blaise Ferraraccio, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Ferraraccio works at
