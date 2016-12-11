Overview

Dr. Blair Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Methuen Family Health Center in Methuen, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.