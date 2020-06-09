Dr. Blair Rhode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Rhode, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Rhode, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Rhode works at
Locations
-
1
Orland Park Orthopedics Sc16450 104th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 364-8441
-
2
Orland Park Orthopedics - Peoria110 W McClure Ave, Peoria, IL 61604 Directions (309) 419-8996
-
3
Donald P. Mammano D.c. S.c.1304 Gemini Cir Ste 2, Ottawa, IL 61350 Directions (708) 364-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhode?
The best
About Dr. Blair Rhode, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740473081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhode has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhode works at
Dr. Rhode has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.