Overview

Dr. Blair Rhode, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rhode works at Orland Park Orthopedics Sc in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL and Ottawa, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.