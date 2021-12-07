Overview

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD is a Dermatologist in Southampton, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy-Rose works at Laser & Skin Surgery Center Of New York in Southampton, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.