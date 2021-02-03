Overview

Dr. Blair Krell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Sweeny Community Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Krell works at DR. BLAIR KRELL, MD in Lake Jackson, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.