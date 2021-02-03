Dr. Blair Krell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Krell, MD
Dr. Blair Krell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Sweeny Community Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Brazoria Neurological Associates P.A.214 Parking Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 299-3376
Mhs Physicians of Texas6400 Fannin St Ste 2070, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (979) 299-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Sweeny Community Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Krell is great!! Highly recommend.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Krell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.