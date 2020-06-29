Overview

Dr. Blair Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston



Dr. Jordan works at North Pines Surgical Specialists in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.