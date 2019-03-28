See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Blair Jobe, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Blair Jobe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Jobe works at Asthma, Allergy &Immunology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health
    4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Esophageal Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr Jobe is wonderful. After going to two other doctors who told me that I did not have a problem, I was referred to Dr Jobe by Dr Guerrieri , who found the problem and corrected both acid reflux disease and a hiatus hernia. I had the procedures in January, 2017 and have not had any reoccurring problems. Finally after years of problems, I feel great!
    About Dr. Blair Jobe, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1992711501
    CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    General Surgery
    Dr. Blair Jobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jobe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jobe works at Asthma, Allergy &Immunology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jobe’s profile.

    Dr. Jobe has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

