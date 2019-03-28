Dr. Blair Jobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Jobe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (724) 260-7300
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6137MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Jobe is wonderful. After going to two other doctors who told me that I did not have a problem, I was referred to Dr Jobe by Dr Guerrieri , who found the problem and corrected both acid reflux disease and a hiatus hernia. I had the procedures in January, 2017 and have not had any reoccurring problems. Finally after years of problems, I feel great!
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992711501
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Jobe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jobe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobe has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobe.
