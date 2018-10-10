Dr. Blair Halperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Halperin, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Halperin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newberg, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Newberg Heart Clinic1003 N Providence Dr Ste 325, Newberg, OR 97132 Directions (503) 537-6026
Heart Rhythm Consultants PC9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 490, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-0770
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 813-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Halperin for 14 years. I have a history of A-Fib/A-Flutter & Tachycardia, which I currently keep controlled with prescription meds after two EPS/Atrisl Ablations don’t by Dr. Halperin. He is kind, encouraging, patient, very knowledgeable, great bedside manner, & not arrogant. I also see his PA, Paul Deitering, who is the same. (A prior PA would contradict Dr. Halperin’s directions to me.) I really appreciate Dr. Halperin’s pursuit in learning in order to aid patients.
About Dr. Blair Halperin, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447258710
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
