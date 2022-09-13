Dr. Grubb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair Grubb, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Grubb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3963
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grubb and his team are rare in the health world, they actually care about their patients and want to help. They listen to the patients, take the time to explain why things are happening and how their recommended treatments should help. While it can take some time to be seen for the first appointment, it’s well worth the wait. Like many, Dr. Grubb and his team have given me hope and a life back when all other doctors had done the bare minimum. It’s amazing the results you can see when the doctor actually wants to help.
About Dr. Blair Grubb, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Grubb has seen patients for Syncope, Hypotension and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grubb speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.