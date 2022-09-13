Overview

Dr. Blair Grubb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Grubb works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Hypotension and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.