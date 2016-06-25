Dr. Blair Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Ford, MD
Dr. Blair Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 426-3876
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
He spends time with the patient and makes sure that you understand everything. You don't feel,.rushed. He is very down to earth.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780692426
- Montreal Neur Institute|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Montreal Neur Inst/McGill
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.