Dr. Blair Ford, MD

Neurology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blair Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ford works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 426-3876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2016
    He spends time with the patient and makes sure that you understand everything. You don't feel,.rushed. He is very down to earth.
    Donna in New York, NY — Jun 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Blair Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780692426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montreal Neur Institute|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montreal Neur Inst/McGill
    Residency
    Internship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blair Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ford’s profile.

    Dr. Ford has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

