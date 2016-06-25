Overview

Dr. Blair Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.