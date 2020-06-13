Dr. Blair Erb Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Erb Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Erb Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and Madison Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Bozeman PC905 Highland Blvd Ste 4330, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 522-3959
-
2
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5000
-
3
Bozeman Health Cardiology Clinic937 Highland Blvd Ste 5510, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-3959
-
4
Madison Valley Medical Center305 N Main St, Ennis, MT 59729 Directions (406) 414-3959
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- Madison Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic he saved my life in 1994 I was 48 and this month I will be 75. He did a pretty good job. Ken Swann Tn
About Dr. Blair Erb Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265479521
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Erb Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erb Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erb Jr has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Erb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erb Jr.
