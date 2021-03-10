See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Pediatrics
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Blair Duddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Duddy works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-4452
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Great physician! Super knowledgeable, my kids love him. Staff is fantastic. Sometimes the wait is long but it's because he spends time with his patients and I would rather wait for that then have a provider rush through his patients to stay on time. Definitely recommend!!
    Mar 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Blair Duddy, MD
    About Dr. Blair Duddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063414761
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blair Duddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duddy works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Duddy’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

