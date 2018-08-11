Dr. Blair Butterfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Butterfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Blair Butterfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.
Dr. Butterfield works at
Blair T Butterfield DO PC4135 S Power Rd Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 751-3091
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Third visit in three years. Follow up after Emergency visit. He thoroughly reviewed my history and immediate medical complaint. He spoke as an equal, offered recommended remedy with Ibuprofen double dose, 3/day for 4 days; suggesting the symptom was result of inflammation. 4 days later all symptoms gone, life is good, and 3 months out now and no relapse. Thanks Dr. Butterfield.
Education & Certifications
- Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Utah State University
Dr. Butterfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butterfield works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Butterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.