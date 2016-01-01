Dr. Blair Budden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Budden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blair Budden, MD is a dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Budden is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Lafayette Dermatology LLC91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Blair Budden, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831458363
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budden has seen patients for Rash, Hidradenitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Budden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budden.
