Overview

Dr. Blair Anderson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anoka, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at HealthPartners Clinic Anoka in Anoka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Study and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.