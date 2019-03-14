Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaine Purcell, MD
Overview
Dr. Blaine Purcell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Bioidentical HRT2601 Harrison St Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 687-0272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Before I met Dr Purcell, I was surviving. Now I am living life again! I highly recommend Dr Purcell!
About Dr. Blaine Purcell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1477507861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
