Dr. Blaine Kristo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blaine Kristo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 Saint Paul St Ste 802, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9654
-
2
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 332-9654
-
3
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 332-9654
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Blaine Kristo, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1124128822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
