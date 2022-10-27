Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Cameron works at
Locations
-
1
Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (877) 404-3477
-
2
Cameron Spine Institute5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (877) 403-8906Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cameron Spine Institute12300 South Shore Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (877) 404-1341
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron?
Amazing
About Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1912950023
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cameron speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.