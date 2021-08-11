Dr. Blaine Borders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blaine Borders, MD
Overview
Dr. Blaine Borders, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.
Locations
Blaine M. Borders, MD, FACS102 Thomas Rd Ste 205, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 329-1900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Medical Center
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Borders is an awesome surgeon, who is very caring and compassionate with true christian values. He performed a stent placement in my left subclavian artery with no problems. I highly recommend Dr Borders!!!!!!
About Dr. Blaine Borders, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Lsu Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- LSU
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Borders works at
