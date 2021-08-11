See All Vascular Surgeons in West Monroe, LA
Dr. Blaine Borders, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Blaine Borders, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.

Dr. Borders works at Blaine M. Borders, MD, FACS in West Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blaine M. Borders, MD, FACS
    102 Thomas Rd Ste 205, West Monroe, LA 71291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 329-1900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Medical Center
  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Blaine Borders, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326101254
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Georgia
    • Lsu Med Center
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • LSU
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
