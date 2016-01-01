Overview

Dr. Blain Crandell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Crandell works at Member Plus Family Health in Bainbridge Island, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.