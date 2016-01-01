Dr. Bjorn Oskarsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oskarsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bjorn Oskarsson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bjorn Oskarsson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
Dr. Oskarsson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oskarsson?
About Dr. Bjorn Oskarsson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770692154
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oskarsson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oskarsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oskarsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oskarsson works at
Dr. Oskarsson has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oskarsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oskarsson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oskarsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oskarsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oskarsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.