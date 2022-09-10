Dr. Bj Ho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bj Ho, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bj Ho, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Locations
Estrella Women's Health Center9930 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 846-7558Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:30pmThursday8:00am - 1:30pm
Estrella Women's Health Center35 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (623) 846-7558
Abrazo West Campus13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 846-7558
Estrella Women's Health Center PC10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 846-7558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t wait long and Dr Ho was amazing. Gave me options and was very thorough on the procedures and treatment
About Dr. Bj Ho, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912105420
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
