Dr. Bivik Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Mount Carmel East, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Columbus Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.