Dr. Bivik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bivik Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Bivik Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Mount Carmel East, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Institute Of Plastic Surgery6499 E Broad St Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 322-2500
-
2
Dublin Office6750 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 322-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Mount Carmel East
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Awesome staff and Dr shah is an awesome doc , he’s doing my second breast augmentation or exchange and I’m so excited
About Dr. Bivik Shah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1558367839
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.