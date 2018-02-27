See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Bivik Shah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bivik Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Mount Carmel East, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Columbus Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Institute Of Plastic Surgery
    6499 E Broad St Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 322-2500
  2. 2
    Dublin Office
    6750 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 322-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital
  • Ohio State University Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 27, 2018
    Awesome staff and Dr shah is an awesome doc , he’s doing my second breast augmentation or exchange and I’m so excited
    Danielle in Grove city ohio — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Bivik Shah, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1558367839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bivik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

