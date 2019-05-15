Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-4400
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is an excellent doctor. She is kind and compassionate, with a true understanding of the issues we diabetics go thru. She responds quickly and I would highly recommend her to anyone who has diabetes. She has helped me to lower my A1c and gain better control of my disease.
About Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1518127190
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.