Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They completed their residency with North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
Dr. Badakhshan works at
Locations
OC Functional Medical Center665 Camino de los Mares Ste 200, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 312-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bita for many years. She's on top of the latest treatments and I love her forward and progressive medicine. She has always taken such good care of me. Her modern approach to therapy is spot on! I love the fact that I can be treated with alternative medicine if needed. Dr. Bita's care and guidance has always helped me. She provides the best medical care and has the best "bedside manners" you could ask for. She's caring and loving. I have always been impressed with her knowledge of medicine. If you want to find out what's going on with your body, see Dr. Bita, you won't be disappointed. You'll be in good hands!
About Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian and Swedish
- 1801058938
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- N Shore Glen Cove
Dr. Badakhshan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badakhshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badakhshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badakhshan speaks Persian and Swedish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Badakhshan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badakhshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badakhshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badakhshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.