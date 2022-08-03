See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Bita Ameri, MD

Breast Radiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bita Ameri, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)

Dr. Ameri works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montclair Breast Center PC
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Health Network
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr. Ameri was extremely professional, pleasant, and respectful. She made the experience feel as non-threatening as possible and she was very accommodating to my physical restrictions. I would highly recommend her to anyone and especially those who are seeking a more compassionate and caring doctor.
    Barbara G — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Bita Ameri, MD

    • Breast Radiology
    • English
    • 1811288871
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine &amp; Biomedical Sciences
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bita Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ameri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ameri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ameri works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ameri’s profile.

    Dr. Ameri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

