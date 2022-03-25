Dr. Biswajit Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biswajit Kar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biswajit Kar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Kar works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Heart Failure6400 Fannin St Ste 2350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-6713
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kar?
Dr. Kar is a blessing and a gift from God. He preformed a delicate surgery that gave my mother many years of life. At a hospital in Tomball Tx., a cardiologist ask me to take her home and make her comfortable until her time of death. Dr. Kar's office said bring her here now!!! Thanks be to God for giving Dr. Kar his gift of surgical perfection, and the ability to spend many more years with my elderly Mother. Love and Respect To Dr. Kar
About Dr. Biswajit Kar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790865053
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kar works at
Dr. Kar has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.