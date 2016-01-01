Overview

Dr. Biswa Bhattacharyya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Kolkata, Calcutta University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bhattacharyya works at Nowcare Urgent Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.