Overview

Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Misra works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.