Dr. Bishr Hijazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bishr Hijazi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Damascus Univ.
Locations
The Hand & Wrist Specialty Center4982 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 233-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hijazi treated both of my kids and he was phenomenal. The entire staff was amazing as well. I would recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Bishr Hijazi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235338641
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Nevada
- Providence Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hijazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hijazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hijazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hijazi has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hijazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hijazi speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hijazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hijazi.
