See All Neurologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD

Neurology
2.5 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Labib works at Bishoy Labib M.d. Inc. in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
4 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bishoy Labib M.d. Inc.
    72670 Fred Waring Dr Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 779-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labib?

    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr. Bishoy Labib is a very knowledgeable and very personable doctor. He orders the appropriate testing and labs. He has been my neurologist for over 10 years and kept me very healthy and active. I never have any problems making or changing appointments with his staff, the staff is friendly.
    angelam — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labib to family and friends

    Dr. Labib's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labib

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD.

    About Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992723605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UAMS
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Ar Med Sci
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labib works at Bishoy Labib M.d. Inc. in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Labib’s profile.

    Dr. Labib has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.