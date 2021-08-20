Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Labib works at
Locations
-
1
Bishoy Labib M.d. Inc.72670 Fred Waring Dr Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 779-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labib?
Dr. Bishoy Labib is a very knowledgeable and very personable doctor. He orders the appropriate testing and labs. He has been my neurologist for over 10 years and kept me very healthy and active. I never have any problems making or changing appointments with his staff, the staff is friendly.
About Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1992723605
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- U Ar Med Sci
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labib works at
Dr. Labib has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labib speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.